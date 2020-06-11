Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members from the 332 AEW practice integrated combat turns (ICT) in the rain. The commander of the Red Tails speaks on the exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 03:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773278
    VIRIN: 201106-F-GV306-213
    Filename: DOD_108069092
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Combat Turns Story, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    airmen

    combat

    deployed

    deploy

    general

    fuel

    rain

    f15

    air

    bombs

    wing

    expeditionary

    AEW

    ICT

    commander

    airman

    deployment

    332

    turns

    integrated

