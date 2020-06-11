Members from the 332 AEW practice integrated combat turns (ICT) in the rain. The commander of the Red Tails speaks on the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 03:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773278
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-GV306-213
|Filename:
|DOD_108069092
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Integrated Combat Turns Story, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT