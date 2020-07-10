Two DoD employees build a radar tower by themselves after contractors left site due to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 02:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773277
|VIRIN:
|201007-F-GV306-188
|Filename:
|DOD_108069090
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rudy and Sue Build a Tower, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT