    Rudy and Sue Build a Tower

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Two DoD employees build a radar tower by themselves after contractors left site due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rudy and Sue Build a Tower, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

