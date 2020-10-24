Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Line DFAC Tear Down

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332 AEW. CE members, along with FSS, tear down the old flight line dining facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 02:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773276
    VIRIN: 201024-F-GV306-509
    Filename: DOD_108069086
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line DFAC Tear Down, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    deployed
    deploy
    air
    wing
    expeditionary
    AEW
    DFAC
    airman
    deployment
    CE
    332
    down
    FSS
    tear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT