Creating a family tradition of everyone wearing life jackets saves lives. Check out this winning video from Jessica Couture, from Brooksville, FL. It is the 55-second video PSA, first-place winner of the 2020 Life Jacket Video Contest. Visit https://www.lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the Life Jacket Video Contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 17:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773260
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-WS123-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108068690
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Family Traditions, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT