    Month of the Military Family Shout Out

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, commander of 6th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” thanks the family members that make airborne operations in Alaska possible, Nov. 10, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 16:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773254
    VIRIN: 201110-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108068653
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Family Shout Out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Alaska
    holiday
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Spartan Brigade
    U.S. Army
    paratrooper
    airborne
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    JBER
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 25th Infantry Division
    Month of the Military Family
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

