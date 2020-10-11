Month of the Military Family Shout Out

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, commander of 6th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” thanks the family members that make airborne operations in Alaska possible, Nov. 10, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.