Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Preparation: It is What Separates the Men from the Boys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Being prepared can make the difference between life and death. When you are on, in, or near the water always be prepared for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket. Check out this winning video from Alexander Goldstein, from Scarsdale, NY. It is the 25-second video PSA, first place winner of the 2020 Life Jacket Video Contest. Visit https://www.lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the Life Jacket Video Contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 16:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773253
    VIRIN: 201118-A-WS123-001
    Filename: DOD_108068646
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation: It is What Separates the Men from the Boys, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    life jacket
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    water safety
    video contest
    The Corps Foundation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT