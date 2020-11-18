Preparation: It is What Separates the Men from the Boys

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773253" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Being prepared can make the difference between life and death. When you are on, in, or near the water always be prepared for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket. Check out this winning video from Alexander Goldstein, from Scarsdale, NY. It is the 25-second video PSA, first place winner of the 2020 Life Jacket Video Contest. Visit https://www.lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the Life Jacket Video Contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.