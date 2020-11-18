Being prepared can make the difference between life and death. When you are on, in, or near the water always be prepared for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket. Check out this winning video from Alexander Goldstein, from Scarsdale, NY. It is the 25-second video PSA, first place winner of the 2020 Life Jacket Video Contest. Visit https://www.lifejacketvideocontest.com for details on how to enter the Life Jacket Video Contest. Also, for more information on life jackets and water safety visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 16:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773253
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-WS123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068646
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Preparation: It is What Separates the Men from the Boys, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
