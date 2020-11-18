Secretary of the Army addresses the SHARP Program

I am deeply saddened and concerned by the recent news reports of how sexual assault and sexual harassment have plagued our force and brought harm to our Soldiers. This topic has captivated the attention of America and our Army leaders and it is abundantly clear – we must do better.
11.18.2020
