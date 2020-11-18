Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of the Army addresses the SHARP Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Maj. Audricia Harris 

    Secretary of the Army

    I am deeply saddened and concerned by the recent news reports of how sexual assault and sexual harassment have plagued our force and brought harm to our Soldiers. This topic has captivated the attention of America and our Army leaders and it is abundantly clear – we must do better.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 16:06
    Category:
    Video ID: 773252
    VIRIN: 201118-A-HD834-994
    Filename: DOD_108068623
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army addresses the SHARP Program, by MAJ Audricia Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Army
    Secretary
    SECARMY
    Not in my squad
    not in my rank
    Honorable McCarthy
    24th Secretary of the Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT