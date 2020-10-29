Epidose 17, Digital U for All Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773244" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force recently launched a program called Digital University to help digital litercy, by providing access to free courses from Udemy, Pluralsight, and Udacity to all Department of the Air Force air and space professionals. ACC is pushing to lead the way for the Air Force as a foundation for our force as we move forward into the future.