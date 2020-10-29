Epidose 17, Digital U for All Airmen

The Air Force recently launched a program called Digital University to help digital litercy, by providing access to free courses from Udemy, Pluralsight, and Udacity to all Department of the Air Force air and space professionals. ACC is pushing to lead the way for the Air Force as a foundation for our force as we move forward into the future.
