    Epidose 17, Digital U for All Airmen

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    The Air Force recently launched a program called Digital University to help digital litercy, by providing access to free courses from Udemy, Pluralsight, and Udacity to all Department of the Air Force air and space professionals. ACC is pushing to lead the way for the Air Force as a foundation for our force as we move forward into the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 15:11
    Category: Series
    Air Combat Command

    Air Combat Command
    learn
    ACC
    A6
    Digital University
    Digital U
    ACC A6
    General Radaege
    digital learning

