Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Build-A-Meal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and families from the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii come together to take part in Operation Build-A-Meal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 17, 2020. The Operation Build-A-Meal program provides food donated by the community to Soldiers and their families during the Thanksgiving holiday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773242
    VIRIN: 201117-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_108068537
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Build-A-Meal, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    FRG
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    Schofield Barracks
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    Chaplain
    Tropic Lightning
    USAGHI
    USARHAW
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    SFRG
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT