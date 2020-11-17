video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and families from the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii come together to take part in Operation Build-A-Meal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 17, 2020. The Operation Build-A-Meal program provides food donated by the community to Soldiers and their families during the Thanksgiving holiday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)