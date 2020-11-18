video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the fight against COVID-19, it's not only important to chose the right mask but also to wear it properly. Cover both your mouth and your nose. You may be asymptomatic, but could still infect others without knowing it. Your mask protects others. Their masks protect you. Take the fight seriously. Wear your mask.