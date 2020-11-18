Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take the fight seriously. Wear your mask.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro, Ashley Doring-Beacom, Sgt. 1st Class Javier Orona, Calvin Reimold, Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson and Master Sgt. Michel Sauret

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    In the fight against COVID-19, it's not only important to chose the right mask but also to wear it properly. Cover both your mouth and your nose. You may be asymptomatic, but could still infect others without knowing it. Your mask protects others. Their masks protect you. Take the fight seriously. Wear your mask.

    This work, Take the fight seriously. Wear your mask., by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, Ashley Doring-Beacom, SFC Javier Orona, Calvin Reimold, SFC Jerimiah Richardson and MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

