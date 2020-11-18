In the fight against COVID-19, it's not only important to chose the right mask but also to wear it properly. Cover both your mouth and your nose. You may be asymptomatic, but could still infect others without knowing it. Your mask protects others. Their masks protect you. Take the fight seriously. Wear your mask.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 14:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773234
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-AB000-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068445
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Take the fight seriously. Wear your mask., by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, Ashley Doring-Beacom, SFC Javier Orona, Calvin Reimold, SFC Jerimiah Richardson and MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
