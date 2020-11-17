Capt. Karl Thompson Thanksgiving Greeting Charlottsville Va

Capt. Karl Thompson, 595th Transportation Brigade, sends Thanksgiving greetings to family in Charlottsville, Va
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 15:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773232
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-VN697-815
|Filename:
|DOD_108068442
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
