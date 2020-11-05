Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service N95 Masks [B-Roll]

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Video by Angela King-Sweigart 

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    B-Roll of N95 sterilization process at Lebanon VAMC's new sterile processing facility. A ribbon cutting was held Nov. 16, 2020 for the facility’s new SPS. Press release for new Sterile Processing Facility: https://go.usa.gov/x7yZw. Every day, in health care facilities nationwide, providers reuse medical equipment (such as surgical instruments, accessory devices, and endoscopes) that has been properly cleaned and sterilized. At VA facilities, SPS ensures instruments are properly sterilized before they are reused. VA SPS teams, who reprocess instruments, are at the forefront of the department's fight against hospital-acquired infections.

    Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service implemented an approved U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N95 masks. The machine uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide for disinfection. The process builds further depth in a crisis supply level of N95 masks if local supplies become challenged. Press release for N95 sterilization https://go.usa.gov/xfbM5. FDA Emergency Use Authorization: https://www.fda.gov/media/136843/download

    B-roll taken May 11 and 12, 2020. Courtesy of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773226
    VIRIN: 200511-O-TN694-505
    Filename: DOD_108068336
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service N95 Masks [B-Roll], by Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lebanon VA Medical Center
    Veterans
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    N95

