Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service N95 Masks [B-Roll]

B-Roll of N95 sterilization process at Lebanon VAMC's new sterile processing facility. A ribbon cutting was held Nov. 16, 2020 for the facility’s new SPS. Press release for new Sterile Processing Facility: https://go.usa.gov/x7yZw. Every day, in health care facilities nationwide, providers reuse medical equipment (such as surgical instruments, accessory devices, and endoscopes) that has been properly cleaned and sterilized. At VA facilities, SPS ensures instruments are properly sterilized before they are reused. VA SPS teams, who reprocess instruments, are at the forefront of the department's fight against hospital-acquired infections.
Lebanon VAMC Sterile Processing Service implemented an approved U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N95 masks. The machine uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide for disinfection. The process builds further depth in a crisis supply level of N95 masks if local supplies become challenged. Press release for N95 sterilization https://go.usa.gov/xfbM5. FDA Emergency Use Authorization: https://www.fda.gov/media/136843/download
B-roll taken May 11 and 12, 2020. Courtesy of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
