Defense Media Activity acting director Army Col. Paul Haverstick hosts a town hall to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about transformation progress and current operations at DMA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773215
|Filename:
|DOD_108068268
|Length:
|00:47:58
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DMA Town Hall, 18 November 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT