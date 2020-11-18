Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Town Hall, 18 November 2020

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Media Activity acting director Army Col. Paul Haverstick hosts a town hall to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about transformation progress and current operations at DMA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773215
    Filename: DOD_108068268
    Length: 00:47:58
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMA Town Hall, 18 November 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

