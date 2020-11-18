Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SLATED VERSION: Around the Air Force: The Next Vice Chief, The Longest Serving Vice Chief, Tesla Adaptation, & Robot Dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the service’s new Vice Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin, the retirement of the longest serving Vice Chief of Staff, Gen. Stephen Wilson, a collaboration with Tesla towards an innovative future, & the implementation of computerized canines for advanced security operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773212
    VIRIN: 201118-F-BL404-834
    Filename: DOD_108068247
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION: Around the Air Force: The Next Vice Chief, The Longest Serving Vice Chief, Tesla Adaptation, & Robot Dogs, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    leaders
    Air Combat Command
    leadership
    vehicle
    patrolling
    Tyndall AFB
    CSAF
    Air Mobility Command
    ACC
    process
    Travis AFB
    four star
    AF
    Air Force
    AMC
    security forces
    maintenance
    USAF
    retirement
    Around The Air Force
    vice chief of staff
    Tesla
    innovation
    ATAF
    FS
    JB Anacostia-Bolling
    modernizing
    VCSAF
    AFTV
    LR
    Gen. David Goldfein
    Gen. Stephen W. Wilson
    325 SFS
    Gen. Brown
    One Air Force
    AFWN
    semi-autonomous
    Tomorrow’s Air Force
    Gen. Allvin
    robotic dogs
    robodogs
    Ghost Robotics
    computerized canines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT