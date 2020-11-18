SLATED VERSION: Around the Air Force: The Next Vice Chief, The Longest Serving Vice Chief, Tesla Adaptation, & Robot Dogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the service’s new Vice Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin, the retirement of the longest serving Vice Chief of Staff, Gen. Stephen Wilson, a collaboration with Tesla towards an innovative future, & the implementation of computerized canines for advanced security operations.