FORT MEADE, Md. (Nov. 3, 2020) MyNavyFamily app is the first app developed for Navy spouses and families transforming the way they obtain information. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janine F. Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 12:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773206
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-JG119-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108068214
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201103-N-JG119-1003, by PO3 Janine Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT