    BAMC 2020 4th Quarter Virtual Awards Announcement

    JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Corey Toye 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Major Thurman Reynolds, BAMC Command Sgt. Major, congratulate outstanding BAMC personnel in the 2020 Fourth Quarter Virtual Awards Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 12:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773204
    VIRIN: 201118-A-VR118-001
    Filename: DOD_108068163
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC 2020 4th Quarter Virtual Awards Announcement, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    Outstanding
    Reynolds
    BAMC
    Joint Service
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Bagby

