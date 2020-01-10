Gen. David D. Thompson promotion ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy presided over by Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, Unites States Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773203
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-GO452-982
|Filename:
|DOD_108068142
|Length:
|00:55:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, Promotion Ceremony, by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT