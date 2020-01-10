Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Richardson    

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    Gen. David D. Thompson promotion ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy presided over by Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, Unites States Space Force.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773203
    VIRIN: 201001-F-GO452-982
    Filename: DOD_108068142
    Length: 00:55:14
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, Promotion Ceremony, by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF

