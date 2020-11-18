AFW2 Ambassador-Seth Pena

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. (ret.) Seth Pena is an AFW2 Ambassador and Warrior Games competitor. He spoke to the Ambassador Workshop this morning during Virtual CARE Week November 2020, highlighting his story to a new crop of Ambassador trainees. Seth helps the program humanize the conversation, showcasing resiliency and recovery with the help of the program and those he came in contact with.