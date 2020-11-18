Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Ambassador-Seth Pena

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Staff Sgt. (ret.) Seth Pena is an AFW2 Ambassador and Warrior Games competitor. He spoke to the Ambassador Workshop this morning during Virtual CARE Week November 2020, highlighting his story to a new crop of Ambassador trainees. Seth helps the program humanize the conversation, showcasing resiliency and recovery with the help of the program and those he came in contact with.

