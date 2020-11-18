Staff Sgt. (ret.) Seth Pena is an AFW2 Ambassador and Warrior Games competitor. He spoke to the Ambassador Workshop this morning during Virtual CARE Week November 2020, highlighting his story to a new crop of Ambassador trainees. Seth helps the program humanize the conversation, showcasing resiliency and recovery with the help of the program and those he came in contact with.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 11:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773201
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-OR487-004
|PIN:
|201118
|Filename:
|DOD_108068140
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFW2 Ambassador-Seth Pena, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
