    Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made a change

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made a change since taking charge of the Pentagon, streamlining the command structure for the Special Forces. On Wednesday he visited Fort Bragg, N.C., home of Army Special Operations Command, and signed a memo authorizing the change in the command structure.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made a change, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    SOF
    Special Operations
    OSD
    SECDEF

