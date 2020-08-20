Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loading excess at Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DLA Disposition Services

    Disposal Service Representative Roger “Dale” Simmons guides David Wimberly of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia, as he loads a trailer mounted 20-foot container that serves as a portable mechanic shop for shipment Aug. 20 to help U.S. Army Forces Command meet its excess property reduction goals. Video by Tracy Kane, DLA Disposition Services at Fort Stewart

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773199
    VIRIN: 200812-D-D0441-001
    Filename: DOD_108068128
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading excess at Fort Stewart, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Disposition Services
    divestiture.

