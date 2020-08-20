Disposal Service Representative Roger “Dale” Simmons guides David Wimberly of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia, as he loads a trailer mounted 20-foot container that serves as a portable mechanic shop for shipment Aug. 20 to help U.S. Army Forces Command meet its excess property reduction goals. Video by Tracy Kane, DLA Disposition Services at Fort Stewart
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773199
|VIRIN:
|200812-D-D0441-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068128
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Loading excess at Fort Stewart, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT