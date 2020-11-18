Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sheppard Speaks: Vandenberg AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this special edition of Sheppard Speaks, General Bell and Chief Mosely take a trip to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to discuss the return of missile training back to Sheppard AFB with Col. Rickards and Chief Power from the 381st Training Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 11:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773195
    VIRIN: 201118-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_108068120
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Speaks: Vandenberg AFB, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Missile Maintenance
    Missile Training
    Missile Silo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT