In this special edition of Sheppard Speaks, General Bell and Chief Mosely take a trip to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to discuss the return of missile training back to Sheppard AFB with Col. Rickards and Chief Power from the 381st Training Group.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773195
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-RR907-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108068120
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard Speaks: Vandenberg AFB, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT