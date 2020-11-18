Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB Recycles

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Each year the recycling center on Sheppard AFB recycles about 1,300 TONS of material generating about $60,000 a year with cardboard being the largest commodity. They were able to raise enough money to buy a new cardboard baler last week that will help make recycling on base even more efficient. You can help the recycling center by using the 24hr drive-thru dropoff or by using items like pallets or tile for FREE that are available at the recycling center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773193
    VIRIN: 201118-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108068117
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard AFB Recycles, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recycling
    Glass
    Cardboard
    Recycle
    Free
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Aluminum

