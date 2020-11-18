Each year the recycling center on Sheppard AFB recycles about 1,300 TONS of material generating about $60,000 a year with cardboard being the largest commodity. They were able to raise enough money to buy a new cardboard baler last week that will help make recycling on base even more efficient. You can help the recycling center by using the 24hr drive-thru dropoff or by using items like pallets or tile for FREE that are available at the recycling center.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773193
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068117
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard AFB Recycles, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
