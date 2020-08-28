Brig. Gen. Dean Preston - Annual Training 2020

Maine's land component commander, Brig. Gen. Dean Preston, discusses how Maine Soldiers have overcome significant training challenges in the face of COVID-19.
Video by Sgt. Darin Douin
