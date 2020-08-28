Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Dean Preston - Annual Training 2020

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Spc. Darin Douin 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Maine National Guard

    Maine's land component commander, Brig. Gen. Dean Preston, discusses how Maine Soldiers have overcome significant training challenges in the face of COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773190
    VIRIN: 200911-Z-CP669-001
    Filename: DOD_108068097
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Dean Preston - Annual Training 2020, by SPC Darin Douin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Maine National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard

