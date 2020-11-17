2021 Virtual LEGO Event Promo Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video created for social media to promote the Virtual LEGO Brick by Brick Shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. For 2021, and amid COVID-19 the museum's popular event has been moved to a virtual format. Participants can submit their own LEGO ship model photos and videos in several categories to compete for prizes; and new for 2021 is a design a LEGO ship model using LEGO MLCAD software. The virtual event is live now and accepting submissions until 5pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Details about the event can be found on their webpage at https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/museums/hrnm.html. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).