The 5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, CMSAF Bob Gaylor, took time to talk to wounded warriors during the Virtual CARE Week. This event is a part of the on-going celebration of Warrior Care Month, a DoD-wide recognition of the care and advocacy service wounded warrior programs provide for wounded, ill and injured service members and their caregivers.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 10:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773179
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-OR487-002
|PIN:
|201118
|Filename:
|DOD_108067998
|Length:
|00:45:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virtual CARE Week Special Guest-CMSAF Bob Gaylor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT