    Virtual CARE Week Special Guest-CMSAF Bob Gaylor

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The 5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, CMSAF Bob Gaylor, took time to talk to wounded warriors during the Virtual CARE Week. This event is a part of the on-going celebration of Warrior Care Month, a DoD-wide recognition of the care and advocacy service wounded warrior programs provide for wounded, ill and injured service members and their caregivers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 10:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773179
    VIRIN: 201118-F-OR487-002
    PIN: 201118
    Filename: DOD_108067998
    Length: 00:45:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual CARE Week Special Guest-CMSAF Bob Gaylor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

