Coast Guard medically assists injured shrimper 47 miles northwest of Key West

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medically assists an injured shrimper, Nov. 16, 2020, 47 miles northwest of Key West, Florida. The shrimper suffered a leg injury when his clothing became tangled in a winch. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773160
|VIRIN:
|201116-G-G0107-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_108067887
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
