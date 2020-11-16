Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medically assists injured shrimper 47 miles northwest of Key West

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medically assists an injured shrimper, Nov. 16, 2020, 47 miles northwest of Key West, Florida. The shrimper suffered a leg injury when his clothing became tangled in a winch. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

