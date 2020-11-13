POW/MIA Remembrance Run

Goodfellow members held the annual Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour remembrance run at the Mathis Fitness Center track on Friday, Nov. 13. This run is held every year in remembrance of the nearly 82,000 Americans who are still missing from different conflicts beginning with WWII until the present.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773159
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-ED401-826
|Filename:
|DOD_108067886
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
