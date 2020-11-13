Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Remembrance Run

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow members held the annual Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour remembrance run at the Mathis Fitness Center track on Friday, Nov. 13. This run is held every year in remembrance of the nearly 82,000 Americans who are still missing from different conflicts beginning with WWII until the present.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    POW/MIA
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB

