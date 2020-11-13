POW/MIA Remembrance Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Goodfellow members held the annual Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour remembrance run at the Mathis Fitness Center track on Friday, Nov. 13. This run is held every year in remembrance of the nearly 82,000 Americans who are still missing from different conflicts beginning with WWII until the present.