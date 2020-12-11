German and Dutch armoured units participate in Exercise Iron Wolf II 20

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS



German and Dutch armoured units from enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Lithuania are participating in Exercise Iron Wolf II 20.



Hosted by Lithuania, the exercise certifies the preparedness of the NATO Battlegroup and Lithuanian Army King Mindaugas Hussar Battalion to act together and interoperate with the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf command and other NATO Allies and partners, and runs from 9 to 22 November 2020.



During the exercise, masks are worn by soldiers in close proximity and social distancing is observed between soldiers of different units.



Footage includes drone shots of German Leopard II tanks from the 104th Tank Battalion, and Dutch CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from the Royal Netherlands Army operating in the forests around Pabrade Training Area.



TRANSCRIPT



1. (00:00) DRONE SHOTS (NO AUDIO) OF GERMAN LEOPARD II TANK MOVING THROUGH THE FOREST



2. (00:08) DRONE SHOT OF GERMAN LEOPARD II TANK STATIC IN THE FOREST WITH TURRET ROTATING



3. (00:19) DRONE SHOT CIRCLING A GERMAN LEOPARD II TANK TURRET GUNNER



4. (00:37) DRONE SHOT OF GERMAN LEOPARD II TANK MOVING THROUGH THE FOREST



5. (00:49) DRONE SHOT OF GERMAN LEOPARD II TANK MOVING IN OPEN GROUND



6. (01:04) DRONE SHOT OF DUTCH CV90 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE MOVING RAPIDLY THROUGH SCRUBLAND



7. (01:13) DRONE SHOT OF DUTCH INFANTRY EXITING A CV90



END