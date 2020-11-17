Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. LeAndre Brown Thanksgiving Greeting

    ANSBACH, BAVARIA, GERMANY

    11.17.2020

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Pvt. LeAndre Brown with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a Thanksgiving greeting to her family and friends back home in Lewisville, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 08:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773128
    VIRIN: 201117-A-EX530-1007
    Filename: DOD_108067760
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: ANSBACH, BAVARIA, DE
    Hometown: LEWISVILLE, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. LeAndre Brown Thanksgiving Greeting, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Holiday Shout Out
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand

