Pvt. LeAndre Brown with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a Thanksgiving greeting to her family and friends back home in Lewisville, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 08:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773128
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-EX530-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108067760
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAVARIA, DE
|Hometown:
|LEWISVILLE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pvt. LeAndre Brown Thanksgiving Greeting, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
