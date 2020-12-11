General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff first visit to Camp Zama

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major General Viet Luong, U.S. Army Japan commander, hosted an honors ceremony for General Koji Yamazaki during his first visit to U.S. Army Japan in his current capacity as Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff. General Yamazaki was presented the prestigious Order of Saint Maurice (Peregrinus) and his wife, Yoko Yamazaki, was awarded the Shield of Sparta-Heroine of the Infantry.