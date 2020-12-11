Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff first visit to Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.12.2020

    Video by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    Major General Viet Luong, U.S. Army Japan commander, hosted an honors ceremony for General Koji Yamazaki during his first visit to U.S. Army Japan in his current capacity as Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff. General Yamazaki was presented the prestigious Order of Saint Maurice (Peregrinus) and his wife, Yoko Yamazaki, was awarded the Shield of Sparta-Heroine of the Infantry.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 01:44
    Video ID: 773108
    VIRIN: 201118-A-HP734-001
    Filename: DOD_108067641
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff first visit to Camp Zama, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    General Koji Yamazaki
    Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff

