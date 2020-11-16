Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Amber English Gives Thanksgiving Greeting

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Skeet team member 1st Lt. Amber English gives a Thanksgiving greeting. English is a Colorado Springs, Colorado native and is a part of the Warrior Athlete Program. She has also qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games that will be held in 2021.

