U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Skeet team member and Greenwood, Indiana native Sgt. Christian Elliott gives a Thanksgiving greeting.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 22:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773095
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-FC254-296
|Filename:
|DOD_108067516
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|GREENWOOD, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Christian Elliott, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT