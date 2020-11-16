U.S. Army Marksmarkmanship Unit Trap Team member Sgt. 1st Class Glen Eller gives a Thanksgiving greeting. Eller is a Houston, Texas native and is a five-time U.S. Olympian athlete.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 22:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773091
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-FC254-339
|Filename:
|DOD_108067506
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Glen Ellen Gives Thanksgiving Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT