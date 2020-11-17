201117-N-OT328-1001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT SEA

    11.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Ships from the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the United States Navy participate in Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific

