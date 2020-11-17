Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Army Combat Fitness Test

Soldiers assigned to the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Battalion participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Nov. 17, 2020. Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division explained each event and served as graders throughout the familiarization test. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
