Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Behind the Mask: Native American Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Holloman creates the first video in its Airman Behind the Mask series to highlight Native American culture. The series was created to showcase the strengths that are brought to the mission by the vast diversity of Holloman’s Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 18:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773081
    VIRIN: 201106-F-ID578-1001
    Filename: DOD_108067289
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Behind the Mask: Native American Heritage Month, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Culture
    Diversity
    Native American Heritage Month
    History
    Diversity and Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT