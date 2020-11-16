Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard releases more than 200 sea turtles off Florida coast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale crew members releases more than 200 Green, Loggerhead, and Hawksbill sea turtles approximately 10 miles off the Fort Lauderdale coast, Nov. 16, 2020. Station Fort Lauderdale is a multi-mission small boat station in Dania, Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773080
    VIRIN: 201116-G-OS599-1000
    Filename: DOD_108067285
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard releases more than 200 sea turtles off Florida coast, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sea turtle
    free
    coast guard
    hawksbill
    loggerhead
    sector miami
    Station Fort Lauderdale
    sea turtle release

