Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale crew members releases more than 200 Green, Loggerhead, and Hawksbill sea turtles approximately 10 miles off the Fort Lauderdale coast, Nov. 16, 2020. Station Fort Lauderdale is a multi-mission small boat station in Dania, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773080
|VIRIN:
|201116-G-OS599-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108067285
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard releases more than 200 sea turtles off Florida coast, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
