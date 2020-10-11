Honduras Relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron safely packed nine pallets containing 90k pounds of food onto a C-17 Globemaster III to assist in the humanitarian aid for Honduras. The C-17 came from the 758th Airlift Squadron in Pittsburgh, PA, landed here in Mobility's Hometown for Airmen to load the cargo then fly it to be dropped in Honduras. Airmen from across the Air Force continue to promote joint military partnerships to provide humanitarian aid for countries across the globe.