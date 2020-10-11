Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honduras Relief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron safely packed nine pallets containing 90k pounds of food onto a C-17 Globemaster III to assist in the humanitarian aid for Honduras. The C-17 came from the 758th Airlift Squadron in Pittsburgh, PA, landed here in Mobility's Hometown for Airmen to load the cargo then fly it to be dropped in Honduras. Airmen from across the Air Force continue to promote joint military partnerships to provide humanitarian aid for countries across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 18:23
    Category:
    Video ID: 773079
    VIRIN: 201110-F-TK030-560
    Filename: DOD_108067261
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduras Relief, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Altus
    Humanitarian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT