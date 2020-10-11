Airmen from the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron safely packed nine pallets containing 90k pounds of food onto a C-17 Globemaster III to assist in the humanitarian aid for Honduras. The C-17 came from the 758th Airlift Squadron in Pittsburgh, PA, landed here in Mobility's Hometown for Airmen to load the cargo then fly it to be dropped in Honduras. Airmen from across the Air Force continue to promote joint military partnerships to provide humanitarian aid for countries across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 18:23
|Category:
|Video ID:
|773079
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-TK030-560
|Filename:
|DOD_108067261
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honduras Relief, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
