    729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company Return From Deployment

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the Maryland Army National Guard's 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company return from deployment on Nov. 17, 2020, and reunite with loved ones after serving nine months in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe.

    In order to observe COVID-19 precautions, the event took place in the open-air parking lot across from the M&T Bank Stadium.

    The 729th’s participation in Operation Atlantic Resolve lead efforts to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational missions. The 729th first gained federal recognition in the Maryland National Guard on Sept. 30, 1921, initially as a medical regiment before transforming into a support company. Soldiers of the 729th last activated in 2017 to assist Puerto Rico in the response and relief efforts following Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington)

    Instant by Nettson https://soundcloud.com/nettson
    Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773067
    VIRIN: 201117-A-CY398-100
    Filename: DOD_108067140
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company Return From Deployment, by SFC Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quartermaster
    729th
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

