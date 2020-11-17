video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Maryland Army National Guard's 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company return from deployment on Nov. 17, 2020, and reunite with loved ones after serving nine months in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe.



In order to observe COVID-19 precautions, the event took place in the open-air parking lot across from the M&T Bank Stadium.



The 729th’s participation in Operation Atlantic Resolve lead efforts to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational missions. The 729th first gained federal recognition in the Maryland National Guard on Sept. 30, 1921, initially as a medical regiment before transforming into a support company. Soldiers of the 729th last activated in 2017 to assist Puerto Rico in the response and relief efforts following Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington)



