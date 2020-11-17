Katie Arrington, the Defense Department's chief information security officer for the office of the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, joins a panel discussion on cybersecurity maturity model certification compliance at the Hack the Building Control Systems Cyber Conference, Annapolis, Md., Nov. 17, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 16:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773063
|Filename:
|DOD_108067120
|Length:
|01:00:34
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Department Expert Discusses Cybersecurity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT