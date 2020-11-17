Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Department Expert Discusses Cybersecurity

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Katie Arrington, the Defense Department's chief information security officer for the office of the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, joins a panel discussion on cybersecurity maturity model certification compliance at the Hack the Building Control Systems Cyber Conference, Annapolis, Md., Nov. 17, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 16:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773063
    Filename: DOD_108067120
    Length: 01:00:34
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Department Expert Discusses Cybersecurity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

