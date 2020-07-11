U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani, an electrician with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, shares his role in supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force Training Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 at Fort A. P. Hill, Va., on Nov. 7, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773052
|VIRIN:
|201107-M-PK495-191
|Filename:
|DOD_108067052
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani Feature Story, by LCpl Samuel Lyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
