Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani Feature Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773052" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani, an electrician with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, shares his role in supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force Training Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 at Fort A. P. Hill, Va., on Nov. 7, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)