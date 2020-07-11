Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani Feature Story

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani, an electrician with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, shares his role in supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force Training Exercise (MEFEX) 21.1 at Fort A. P. Hill, Va., on Nov. 7, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Anthony Ascolani Feature Story, by LCpl Samuel Lyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    II MEF
    II MIG
    II MEF Information Group
    II MSB
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion
    MEFEX 21.1

