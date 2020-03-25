Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC Capital Improvements Branch manages restoration, modernization, development of infrastructure

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    The Capital Improvements Branch, or TSSI, supports the mission of Arnold Engineering Development Complex by advancing test capabilities through addressing infrastructure needs.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 16:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773034
    VIRIN: 200325-O-EX543-699
    Filename: DOD_108066878
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, AEDC Capital Improvements Branch manages restoration, modernization, development of infrastructure, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment

