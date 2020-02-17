The Test and Communications Branch, or TSDI, operates across the Arnold Engineering Development Complex as part of the Test Support Division located at Arnold Air Force Base. The TSDI team provides the networks, data collection equipment, analysis tools, and functional expertise to ensure data is collected, analyzed and securely delivered to both local users and test customers.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773033
|VIRIN:
|200217-O-EX543-975
|Filename:
|DOD_108066856
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AEDC Test and Communications Branch provides secure data, communications capabilities, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AEDC Test and Communications Branch provides secure data, communications capabilities
LEAVE A COMMENT