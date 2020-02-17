Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC Test and Communications Branch provides secure data, communications capabilities

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2020

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    The Test and Communications Branch, or TSDI, operates across the Arnold Engineering Development Complex as part of the Test Support Division located at Arnold Air Force Base. The TSDI team provides the networks, data collection equipment, analysis tools, and functional expertise to ensure data is collected, analyzed and securely delivered to both local users and test customers.

