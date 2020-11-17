Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Beth King spoke about the importance of competing in virtual adaptive sporting events as a way to stave off depression and anxiety. She competed with her fellow members of Team US against Team Ukraine during the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) Virtual CARE Week.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 14:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773032
|VIRIN:
|201117-F-OR487-002
|PIN:
|201117
|Filename:
|DOD_108066855
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Invictus Games 2021-The Importance of Virtual Competitions, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS
