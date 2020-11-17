Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games 2021-The Importance of Virtual Competitions

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Beth King spoke about the importance of competing in virtual adaptive sporting events as a way to stave off depression and anxiety. She competed with her fellow members of Team US against Team Ukraine during the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) Virtual CARE Week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games 2021-The Importance of Virtual Competitions, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Invictus Games
    Team US

