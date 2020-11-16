Ken Sloat, Air Force Historian, explains why Dayton, Ohio, was selected as a negotiating location for the peace treaty ending the Bosnian War, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Nov. 15th, 2020. The Dayton Accords were signed in 1995. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773031
|VIRIN:
|201116-F-RI374-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108066853
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dayton Accords 25th Anniversary, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT