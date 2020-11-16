Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dayton Accords 25th Anniversary

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ken Sloat, Air Force Historian, explains why Dayton, Ohio, was selected as a negotiating location for the peace treaty ending the Bosnian War, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Nov. 15th, 2020. The Dayton Accords were signed in 1995. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dayton Accords 25th Anniversary, by Matthew Clouse and Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Serbia
    Bosnia
    Croatia
    Treaty
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

