Coast Guard Station New Orleans boarding officers conduct safety inspections on the first day of duck season at Hopedale Marina, Louisiana, November 14, 2020. The station sent several teams out to local boat ramps to ensure compliance with federal regulation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773023
|VIRIN:
|201114-G-UI834-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108066758
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts safety boardings for duck season, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS
