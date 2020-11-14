Coast Guard conducts safety boardings for duck season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Station New Orleans boarding officers conduct safety inspections on the first day of duck season at Hopedale Marina, Louisiana, November 14, 2020. The station sent several teams out to local boat ramps to ensure compliance with federal regulation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)