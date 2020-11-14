Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts safety boardings for duck season

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station New Orleans boarding officers conduct safety inspections on the first day of duck season at Hopedale Marina, Louisiana, November 14, 2020. The station sent several teams out to local boat ramps to ensure compliance with federal regulation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773023
    VIRIN: 201114-G-UI834-0001
    Filename: DOD_108066758
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts safety boardings for duck season, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Louisiana
    NOLA
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Station New Orleans
    Duck season
    Duck hunt

