    Coast Guard hoists hunters, dog near Windsor, Ontario

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit crew hoists two hunters and a dog near Windsor, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2020. The hunters were beset by weather in a 10-foot johnboat. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773014
    VIRIN: 201115-G-G0109-0002
    Filename: DOD_108066593
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    sar
    search and rescue
    rescue
    hoist
    Ontario
    dog
    windsor

