Video footage of the 55th Rescue Squadron on Nov. 4, 2020, completing contested maritime training off the coast of California.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773003
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-CL785-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108066418
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 55th RQS Maritime Training (B-roll), by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
