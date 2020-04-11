Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th RQS Maritime Training (B-roll)

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Video footage of the 55th Rescue Squadron on Nov. 4, 2020, completing contested maritime training off the coast of California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773003
    VIRIN: 201104-F-CL785-003
    Filename: DOD_108066418
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RQS Maritime Training (B-roll), by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    NDS
    pararescuemen
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    readiness
    pilots
    training
    55th Rescue Squadron
    DM
    lethality
    48th RQS
    National Defense Strategy
    48th Rescue Squadron
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    55th RQS
    355 WG
    contested maritime training

