Coast Guard urges mariners to maintain safe distance from Nasa Capsule splash sites

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Captain of the port Cpt. Mark Vlaun ask for the publics support in the future when the capsule with the dragon crew returns to make a safe distance and let the recovery crew safely recover the crew from the capsule, November 13, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. The Coast Guard is working with Nasa to help keep the public safe from future splash down cites of capsules. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)