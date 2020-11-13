Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard urges mariners to maintain safe distance from Nasa Capsule splash sites

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Captain of the port Cpt. Mark Vlaun ask for the publics support in the future when the capsule with the dragon crew returns to make a safe distance and let the recovery crew safely recover the crew from the capsule, November 13, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. The Coast Guard is working with Nasa to help keep the public safe from future splash down cites of capsules. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 10:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772996
    VIRIN: 201114-G-PO504-1241
    Filename: DOD_108066243
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard urges mariners to maintain safe distance from Nasa Capsule splash sites, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Jacksonville
    Nasa
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    cape canaveral
    D7
    District 7
    Space X
    SpaceX
    Launch America
    dragon crew

