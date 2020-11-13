U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Captain of the port Cpt. Mark Vlaun ask for the publics support in the future when the capsule with the dragon crew returns to make a safe distance and let the recovery crew safely recover the crew from the capsule, November 13, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. The Coast Guard is working with Nasa to help keep the public safe from future splash down cites of capsules. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 10:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772996
|VIRIN:
|201114-G-PO504-1241
|Filename:
|DOD_108066243
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard urges mariners to maintain safe distance from Nasa Capsule splash sites, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT