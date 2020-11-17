Vice President, Top Defense Leaders Attend Return of Remains

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772995" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice President Mike Pence, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley attend the solemn, dignified transfer of remains for Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza of Fayetteville, N.C.; Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour of Marlborough, Mass.; and Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee of Painesville, Ohio. The ceremony is held at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Nov. 16, 2020; other prominent military and government officials will also attend.

