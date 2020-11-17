Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President, Top Defense Leaders Attend Return of Remains

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Vice President Mike Pence, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley attend the solemn, dignified transfer of remains for Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza of Fayetteville, N.C.; Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour of Marlborough, Mass.; and Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee of Painesville, Ohio. The ceremony is held at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Nov. 16, 2020; other prominent military and government officials will also attend.

