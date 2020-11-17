Vice President Mike Pence, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley attend the solemn, dignified transfer of remains for Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza of Fayetteville, N.C.; Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour of Marlborough, Mass.; and Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee of Painesville, Ohio. The ceremony is held at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Nov. 16, 2020; other prominent military and government officials will also attend.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 09:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772995
|Filename:
|DOD_108066242
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice President, Top Defense Leaders Attend Return of Remains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT